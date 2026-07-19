Karnataka emerges as state with highest MBBS seats, total reaches 15,395

Karnataka has emerged as the state with the highest number of MBBS seats in the country, with its total intake reaching 15,395 for the 2026-27 academic year, according to the latest National Medical Commission (NMC) seat matrix. The number could increase further, as six government medical colleges have appealed for approval to add more seats.

The state has overtaken other major medical education hubs following the addition of new seats across government and private institutions. The increase is part of a nationwide expansion in undergraduate medical education, with the NMC approving 9,911 additional MBBS seats, taking India's total intake capacity to 1,36,939.

Officials said Karnataka's sustained investment in medical colleges and expansion of existing institutions has contributed to the state's leading position. If the pending appeals by six government medical colleges are approved, the state's MBBS seat count will rise further before the admission process concludes.

The expanded intake is expected to benefit NEET UG 2026 aspirants while strengthening the state's healthcare workforce in the long term. Karnataka has consistently ranked among the top states in terms of medical colleges and undergraduate medical education capacity, with both public and private institutions contributing significantly to seat growth.