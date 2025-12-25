Karnataka education reforms 2025 spark statewide debate, discussions underway

BENGALURU: The Education sector in Karnataka has seen some major changes in 2025, sparking criticisms, debates and discussions around various topics from key stakeholders, including student organisations, educationists and associations in private as well as government schools.

As the year comes to an end, it is time for us to pause and reflect upon these changes and the impact they will have on children and their future. One of the important changes is the upgradation of 700 KPS magnet schools by merging government schools within one to five kilometer range.

Citing it as a violation of Para 3 of The Right to Education Act, 2009, which mandates free and compulsory education for children aged 6 to 14 years in a neighborhood school, student organisations and educationists criticised the bureaucracy and Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa.