Karnataka education dept issues notices over low KPS Magnet School enrolment

BENGALURU: Despite opposition from parents, teachers, principals, and students to the merger of seven government schools in Chennapatna Taluk into Honganur Karnataka Public School (KPS), the Block Education Officers of Chennapatna Taluk have ordered teachers and principals from five schools, Government Lower Primary School, Hosahalli; Higher Primary Schools in Kannidoddi, Ammalli Doddi, and Sante Mogenahalli; and Lower Primary School in Sunna Ghatta, to provide transfer certificates to students and admit them to Honganur KPS.
According to records, these five schools have 77, 82, 31, 100, and 80 children respectively.
The letter also stated that only two students from Channanke Gowdana Doddi and five students from Sante Mogenahalli Doddi have joined Honganur KPS, while the remaining students from the other five schools have failed to enrol.
It further warned that strict action would be taken against teachers and principals who fail to respond to the department’s letter issued on 30 January 2026. The department stated that teachers have shown disinterest in convincing parents and are responsible for the failure to achieve the goals of the Department of School Education and Literacy.
In response, Ajay Kamath, State Secretary of the All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), criticised the education department’s actions. He said, “Instead of responding to parents’ legitimate demand that their children continue education in nearby schools and that teachers should not be transferred, the government is attempting to suppress the voice of the people by issuing yet another stringent order. Village schools are not just buildings; they are the educational lifeline for poor children in these areas. The Education Department’s move to lock these schools and weaken the rural education system is highly condemnable.”