Karnataka education department takes SSLC prep exams online, rural schools in a fix

BENGALURU: To cut down the cost of printing paper, the Department of School Education and Literacy has introduced a policy to provide question papers online on the exam day for SSLC preparatory exams.

But the decision has evoked mixed reactions from teachers of government and private schools.

This is the first time that the department has uploaded the question paper on a portal that can be accessed only by the respective school headmasters or principals after entering the login details and one-time password (OTP) that is sent to their mobile numbers.