Karnataka drafted Bill on PwDs in private sector, education draws strong support

Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Founder of Samarthanam, said, “We are happy that the government is making the right move towards inclusion. At the same time, at Samarthanam, we are also training people with disability for relevant skills that can help them get a job as data analysts, social media manager and more in the private sector. We will work towards empowering them so that people with disabilities become an asset in the private job sector and not a burden.”

Similarly, Shanti Raghavan, Founder of EnAble India, said, “Institutions should use this gap, in accessing education, as an opportunity to lead. From the lens of Purple Economy, which creates opportunities by making products and services accessible to people with disabilities, these edge cases are the design brief: equip schools to teach children with disabilities and you end up solving for every learner, including those from difficult home environments or with emerging cognitive challenges.

When every teacher has baseline inclusive skills and materials are born-accessible, classrooms run better for all, outcomes improve, and the system becomes easier to emulate because people can see the value, and the economic value.”