Karnataka | Don’t politicise child rights body: Activists

BENGALURU: Even as the department of women and child development invites applications for the appointment of chairperson and members to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) with a tenure of three years, child rights activists have expressed concern about political interference in the process.

The activists said these posts should be filled with persons who can work across the state independently to protect the rights of children, without any bias or affiliation towards a particular political party.

The former chairperson of commission, K Naganna Gowda, was appointed by the BJP despite his name not being in the list of applicants, sparking a controversy.

The appointments of Kripa Alva by the Congress and Umesha Aradhya by BJP to the commission had also raised eyebrows.