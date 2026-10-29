Karnataka directs schools to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 despite Sunday holiday

The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has directed all government, aided and unaided primary and high schools to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1, even though the state’s formation day falls on a Sunday this year.
A circular issued by the office of the Commissioner for School Education and Literacy on October 15 states that national festivals, Kannada Rajyotsava and other major anniversaries must be observed on their designated dates. Schools cannot postpone the celebrations on the grounds that the date coincides with a holiday.
The directive covers private unaided schools as well as government-run and aided institutions. Department officials and school heads have been instructed to ensure that the celebrations are held as required.
School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the occasion should not be overlooked because it falls on a Sunday. “This is our festival, a day of pride,” he said.
School heads raise concerns over Sunday attendance
The order has raised practical concerns among some school authorities, particularly over whether students and parents will attend programmes on a weekly holiday.
A headmaster at a government school in Bengaluru told The Times of India that parents might be reluctant to send their children to school on Sunday. The headmaster also cited teachers’ need for rest after months of work connected with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
The department’s circular does not provide an exemption on the grounds that November 1 falls on a Sunday. Schools are therefore expected to make arrangements for the celebrations on the day itself.
The directive concerns the conduct of the Rajyotsava programme. Parents and students should check with their individual schools for details on attendance, timings and arrangements.
Why Karnataka celebrates Rajyotsava on November 1
Kannada Rajyotsava marks the formation of Mysore State on November 1, 1956, when Kannada-speaking regions were brought together following the reorganisation of Indian states along linguistic lines.
The state was renamed Karnataka on November 1, 1973. The annual observance recognises the history of the state and its Kannada language and cultural traditions. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of Mysore State.
Schools typically mark the occasion with Kannada songs, speeches, cultural programmes and activities introducing students to Karnataka’s history and literary heritage.
Circular reiterates rules on state festivals
The education department’s instructions state that national and state festivals must be celebrated respectfully in government, aided and unaided primary and secondary schools in accordance with prescribed rules.
The order places responsibility on department officials and headmasters to ensure that schools comply. It does not specify a separate compensatory holiday for students or teachers following the Sunday celebrations.