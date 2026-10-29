Karnataka directs schools to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1 despite Sunday holiday

The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has directed all government, aided and unaided primary and high schools to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1, even though the state’s formation day falls on a Sunday this year.

A circular issued by the office of the Commissioner for School Education and Literacy on October 15 states that national festivals, Kannada Rajyotsava and other major anniversaries must be observed on their designated dates. Schools cannot postpone the celebrations on the grounds that the date coincides with a holiday.

The directive covers private unaided schools as well as government-run and aided institutions. Department officials and school heads have been instructed to ensure that the celebrations are held as required.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the occasion should not be overlooked because it falls on a Sunday. “This is our festival, a day of pride,” he said.