Karnataka directs schools not to disrupt Class 10 physical education classes with extra lessons

Highlighting the importance of physical activities, especially for students during exams, Shrishti Jain, a child psychologist, said, "Playing games or physical activities is a neuro-psychological necessity. The habit of movements between study hours must be inculcated in the student and teacher routine. When students experience any kind of exam pressure or stress, the body produces a hormone called cortisol. Cortisol interferes with the functioning of the hippocampus. The functioning of the hippocampus is responsible for memory encoding and retrieval. When the stress hormone is interfering here, the memory retrieval and learning is not happening. The children also tend to experience somatic anxiety during exams, including headache, restlessness, stomach ache due to the lack of movement between study cycles."

She also emphasised that it is not just games that can help children remain active or retain attention in classes, a five minutes of short break for a walk or any sort of activity that involves movement will reduce study fatigue among students.

Teachers under pressure to complete the syllabus

Amidst the department's strict orders and children's overall interest, teachers are also under pressure to complete the syllabus in their respective subjects before December 15, 2025. A teacher from a government high school in Cheemangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru city, spoke on the basis of anonymity. He said, "When the socio-economic survey date was extended, most of our class hours were lost in it. As a result, we are under pressure to complete the syllabus by December 15. This date might extend for extra ten days but not beyond that. Therefore, we have to conduct extra classes for 45 minutes in the morning as well in the evening hours. On Saturday and Sunday, it depends on the availability of teachers."