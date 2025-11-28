Karnataka: Digital Mobile Planetarium vehicles flagged off by CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah officially flagged off the 'Digital Mobile Planetarium’ vehicles, which were launched by the state government to improve science education for students in rural Karnataka today, November 28.

The Department of Science and Technology's customised vehicles, which provide an immersive astronomical experience, will visit rural schools around the state, with the goal of reaching over 17 lakh students, Deccan Herald reports.

“Igniting scientific curiosity among rural schoolchildren is our priority, as is taking high-quality science education to them,” said the CM.

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N S Boseraju said, “The programme has been upgraded using advanced technology, along with an expanded delivery model. Mobile planetariums currently operate only in a few districts, and the government wants to take them to all the districts across the state.”

“The objective is simple — every child, irrespective of location, should get to experience modern science and astronomy,” Boseraju told Hans India.

Information Technology & Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge, who also holds the portfolio for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, was present at the launch.

Department Secretary N Manjula, and Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS) Managing Director Sadasiva Prabhu, were also present.

These mobile planetariums, which are air-conditioned, also feature a five-metre dome, 360-degree fish-eye projection, and modern audio systems.