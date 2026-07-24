Karnataka DCET mock allotment result 2026 releasing today

Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the DCET mock allotment result 2026 today, July 24. The release time has been confirmed as 'after 6 PM'. Usually, KEA releases allotment results by late evening. The mock allotment result will just give a tentative idea of the college and course allocation. There is no guarantee that the same college might be allocated in the real seat allotment.

The mock allotment result download link will be activated at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The applicants must keep their username ready to check the mock allotment status. KEA will also release the mock allotment cutoff through which the applicants can get a detailed understanding of college-wise opening and closing ranks.

Karnataka DCET Counselling 2026: Upcoming important dates

Editing of choices: July 24 to 27, 2026

Release of real-time seat allotment result: July 27, 2026

Seat acceptance & fee payment start date: July 28, 2026

After checking the mock allotment result, students can edit/modify/ delete the choices filled. Fresh choices can be filled by deleting the already filled college preferences. It is advisable to check the mock allotment cutoff before editing the options. If you are not allocated a seat, check the closing ranks of colleges that were opted as top 10 preferences. Based on your rank vs closing rank, edit the college options accordingly.

No edits will be allowed in the college and course preferences after 11 AM on July 27. You can fill as many choices as possible for better admission chances.

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