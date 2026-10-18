Karnataka committed to expanding legal education infra, says CM Shivakumar; assures land, funds for NLSIU campus expansion

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday assured that the state government would extend full support to the expansion of the National Law School of India University campus in Bengaluru, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening legal education and institutional infrastructure.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of the South Block, auditorium and student centre at NLSIU in Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the government was committed to meeting the institution's infrastructure requirements.

“I am proud that Karnataka took the lead in establishing the National Law School. During my days as a student leader, the launch of this institution was celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm across the country. The government is always ready to protect and develop this prestigious institution,” he said.