Karnataka CM announces social media ban for under-16s to prevent adverse effects of mobile use

The Chief Minister also highlighted the impact of GST rate rationalisation carried out in September 2025. He said the changes have reduced the state's GST collections. Before the rationalisation, Karnataka's average monthly GST revenue growth in 2025-26 was around 10 per cent (net of refunds). However, after the implementation of the revised rates, the average monthly growth has moderated sharply to around 4 per cent.

The restructuring is expected to reduce overall GST collections by approximately Rs 10,000 crore in the current financial year and Rs 15,000 crore in the next year.



Among the major announcements, Siddaramaiah said that with the objective of establishing a state-of-the-art AI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, two centres will be set up in collaboration with the Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and NASSCOM at a total cost of Rs 16 crore.

