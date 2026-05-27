Karnataka caste survey: Government accepts report to decide social justice steps

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the government has accepted the report of the Social and Educational Survey.

In an X post, Siddaramaiah said that the report on the caste survey will guide the government to "implement social justice."

The Chief Minister wrote, "When I first became Chief Minister, with the aim of gathering comprehensive information on the social and educational conditions of people from every community in the state, I had ordered the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes to conduct a 'Social and Educational Survey.' Subsequent governments backed away from accepting the report, leaving the survey--now nearly a decade old--unimplemented. After becoming Chief Minister for the second time, I ordered a fresh census to collect this information even more scientifically. Today, I have accepted the report of the social and educational survey with great satisfaction."

"I hope that in the coming days, this report will serve as a guide for the implementation of social justice. Several cabinet colleagues, my legal advisor A.S. Ponanna, Madhusudhan R. Naik, Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, the commission's officials, members, and other experts were present on this occasion," the post read.

Earlier today, Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Backwards Classes (KSCBC), Madhusudan R Naik, told reporters, "We have prepared the report and submitted it to the government. The submission was made in the presence of the Chief Minister to the Secretary of the State Government. The government will take it forward."

Karnataka CM's legal advisor, AS Ponnanna, said that the Commission was ready with the report.

"The Backward Class Commission was ready with the report. They were asking for time. The Chief Minister had given time for this evening. Therefore, they have come and submitted their report. The government has taken the report. Future steps will follow," AS Ponnanna said.

Karnataka's socio-economic and educational survey took place in October 2025. The survey aimed to enumerate around 7 crore people in the state, and get to know about their social and economic status in society.

The survey report comes amid a speculated leadership change in Karnataka, with Congress inclined to elevate Deputy CM DK Shivakumar to the Chief Ministerial post. The Social and Educational Survey comes as part of his legacy as an OBC leader.