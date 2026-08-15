Karnataka CM announces 'Vidyarthi Sahayahasta' scheme for rural students

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced a new initiative called "Vidyarthi Sahayahasta" aimed at expanding access to professional education for students from rural government schools.

Speaking during the Independence Day celebration programme, he said that under the scheme, students who have studied in rural government schools from Class I to Class X will be provided 7.5 per cent reservation within the existing 15 per cent rural reservation for admission to professional courses.

The Chief Minister said the initiative is intended to further expand access to quality professional higher education, including medical and engineering courses, for students from rural backgrounds.

Government officials stated that "Vidyarthi Sahayahasta" is part of the state's broader efforts to ensure educational equity and provide more opportunities to students in rural areas.

Further details on implementation of the scheme are expected to be announced by the Department of Education in the coming weeks.

Earlier today, Shivakumar announced a major push to make the state's students future-ready with new AI and digital education initiatives.

Calling it "Your era: A new era," the Chief Minister said the government is designing a wide range of programs to prepare today's youth to compete successfully on the global stage and shape a new future for themselves.

AI education will be introduced from Class VI onwards in all schools across the state. Two major initiatives, including AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukul, were announced. Free 'Coding Gurukul' special classes will provide every student an opportunity to learn AI and coding skills.

The state's first public AI University will be established in Bengaluru. AI Certificate Courses will commence by January 2027. AI Hubs will be set up across Karnataka to expand access to AI training and innovation.

Earlier, Shivakumar attended the Independence Day celebrations held at the Congress office in Bengaluru. KPCC President BK Hariprasad hoisted the national flag there on the occassion.

Along with the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, party leaders, and Congress workers participated in the programme.