Karnataka CM attends Delhi meeting on education policy, exam reforms

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday attended a meeting in New Delhi focused on education policy, reforms in the education system and measures to prevent examination irregularities.

The meeting brought together senior Congress leaders, chief ministers and education ministers from Congress-ruled states. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders also attended the meeting. Karnataka, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana were among the states represented.

The discussions included reforms in the education sector and the examination system, with participants examining how the states could develop their own approaches to education policy. Shivakumar said the meeting also focused on measures to prevent irregularities in examinations.

The meeting comes amid continued concerns over examination integrity, including allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities in competitive and recruitment examinations across states.

According to reports, the meeting followed discussions at the Congress Working Committee in August on education reforms and the need to develop alternative approaches to education policy. The Congress-ruled states were asked to prepare reports on the education challenges and reforms in their respective states.

Shivakumar had travelled to Delhi for multiple meetings, including discussions on education and electoral issues. He had earlier said that the education meeting would focus on reforms and that Congress-ruled states could share their experiences and approaches.