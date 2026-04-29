Karnataka clears hiring for 56,432 posts after nod to SC internal quota

BENGALURU: With the state cabinet approving internal quota for Scheduled Castes, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms has issued an order to proceed with the recruitment for 56,432 posts that have been okayed by the finance department.

The special cabinet on Friday decided to implement the temporary internal quota and split it up with 5.25% each for the SC ‘right’ and ‘left’ and 4.5% for others under the existing 15% quota for SCs even as it awaits legal clarity on 17% quota.

The government order issued by the DPAR under secretary on Tuesday stated that following an interim order of the High Court on Writ Petition No. 200448/2025, the Karnataka government has decided to proceed with the recruitment and admissions under an interim reservation framework, subject to the court’s final verdict.

The 15% reservation will be implemented as 5.25% for Category A, 5.25% for Category B and 4.5% for Category C.

The order stated that of the quota earmarked for Category C, 20% of posts or seats will be reserved for 59 most backward sub-castes among SCs.

In case eligible candidates from these groups are unavailable, the vacancies will be filled by other communities within Category C. If posts remain unfilled across SC categories, they will be treated under the general SC category and filled accordingly.

The government also ordered the withdrawal of ongoing recruitment processes initiated under the earlier September 3, 2025 order on internal reservation. All such notifications will be cancelled and reissued in line with the revised framework notified on February 27, 2026.

The order stated that if the court upholds the 24% combined reservation for SCs and STs, 6% of posts will be treated as backlog vacancies and filled accordingly. The state has directed all recruiting authorities to expedite the filling of 56,432 sanctioned posts across departments.