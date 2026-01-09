Karnataka Cabinet to challenge Centre’s VB-G RAM-G employment law in courts

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Thursday decided to challenge the Centre’s new employment guarantee scheme, VB-G RAM G Act, in courts.

The decision gains significance with the Congress set to launch ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram’ agitation against the Centre. The State government has also decided to hold special gram sabhas to create awareness against the ‘anti-people’ legislation.

“The Cabinet considers the VB-G RAM-G Act as an infringement of the constitutional right of the people for employment. The Cabinet unanimously decided not to accept the Act and challenge the same in the court of law,” said Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister HK Patil.

With a few of the Gram Panchayats coming forward to challenge the Act, the government would consult the Advocate General on approaching the High Court or the Supreme Court.