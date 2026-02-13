State cabinet backs hosting of IPL at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru: Following the recommendation from a govt-appointed expert committee, the Karnataka cabinet has given approval for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.



Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the recommendations of the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Report will be implemented, with strict adherence to norms on ticketing, crowd regulation, and stadium access.



"Good News for Cricket Lovers of Bengaluru & Karnataka. In the interest of the sport and its fans, the Cabinet today has taken an important decision to permit the conduct of IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, while keeping public safety paramount. The recommendations of the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Report will be implemented, with strict adherence to norms on ticketing, crowd regulation, and stadium access. With responsibility and accountability, we move forward," Shivakumar posted on X.