Karnataka cabinet boosts innovation and infrastructure with Rs 80 Cr incubators & more

In order to promote research activities beyond Bengaluru, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of eight Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) under the Startup Policy 2022-27, at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

Each TBI will get Rs 10 crore, and they will be set up at the University of Horticulture Sciences, Bagalkot; Yenepoya University, Mangaluru; DIMHANS, Dharwad; VTU Belagavi; JSS Mysuru; Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Tumakuru; Malnad College of Engineering, Hassan; and Maratha Mandal’s Engineering College, Belagavi.

Additional funding for existing incubators

The TBIs at NIE, Mysuru, PESIT, Shivamogga, and KLE University in Belagavi are expected to get Rs 9.99 crore each.

The thrust areas are Information and Communication Technology (ICT)/Internet of Things (IOT)/software products, manufacturing, including electronics systems design, robotics and 3D printing, manufacturing 4.0, healthcare and bio-pharma, agriculture and allied fields, clean-tech, energy, water and its recycling, education, nanotechnology, and composites.

The initiative is to help in promoting innovation and developing technology ecosystems, extending opportunities for research, startup incubation, and commercialisation beyond Bengaluru.

2,200 new classrooms for government schools

Approval to construct 2,200 classrooms in the state. The cabinet has approved entrusting the Public Works Department to construct 2,200 school classrooms in government schools at a cost of Rs 360 crore.

Other major cabinet decisions

- Rs 20.47 cr to procure Technical and Management Consultant services for Karnataka Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy (K-Shore) project

- Develop, maintain four existing ports, Karwar, Old Mangaluru (Bengre side), Old Mangaluru (city side), and Malpe, under PPP model on a Repair-Operation-Management-Transfer basis

- Establish a compressed bio gas unit in Kolar to process 150 tonnes of green waste daily from Kolar APMC and GBA through Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) for a period of 25 years on a Nominal Lease Rate basis.

- Administrative approval for Mandya Agricultural University to carry out new infrastructure development, repair, and renovation works at a cost of Rs 23.25 cr.

- Rs 1,825 lakh for additional equipment required for setting up of Karwar Cancer Care Unit

- To fix II PUC as the minimum qualification for recruitment of KSRP and IRB personnel by amending the cadre and recruitment rules

- To set up an in-house technical development department named “Kaveri IT Cell” with Registration and Stamp Department for software development, enhancement, maintenance, and technical support