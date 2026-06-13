Karnataka boosts AI learning with 50 labs in government colleges

BENGALURU: To expand access to emerging technologies and enhance employability among youth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and towns across Karnataka, the state has approved setting up of 50 Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratories in government colleges across the state.

Selected colleges will be equipped with AI-enabled laboratory infrastructure that will support practical learning, experimentation, skill development and innovation.

Announced in the State Budget for 2026-27, the initiative will be implemented in partnership with the central government’s AI Mission, under which each laboratory will receive financial assistance of Rs 68.98 lakh, released in three instalments over a period of three years. In addition, the Karnataka government has approved Rs 10 crore to support the initiative, of which Rs 6.29 crore will be released during the first year.

The government has also approved the selection of 23 educational institutions in the first phase. Home Minister Priyank Kharge said, “The future of employment will be shaped by technology, and it is imperative that opportunities to acquire these skills are accessible beyond major urban centres. Through these AI labs, Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions will gain hands-on exposure to emerging technologies and participate in the digital economy.”