Karnataka BJP seeks Venugopal’s intervention over Malayalam in Kannada schools in Kerala

Bengaluru: Opposing the Kerala government’s move to impose Malayalam in Kannada-medium schools in the state, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday urged AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, who hails from Kerala, to intervene and protect the interests of Kannada schools and students.

Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prevail upon Venugopal to take up the issue with the Kerala government.

“Our humble request and demand to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is to insist that Venugopal stage a protest in Kerala in support of Kannada people’s interests. Through the Congress-led Karnataka government and the Chief Minister, I urge Venugopal to come to the rescue of Kannada schools in Kerala,” Vijayendra said.