Karnataka BJP demands a thorough probe into KPSC recruitment ‘scam’

Bengaluru: State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 400 veterinary officers through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), asserting that those found guilty should face stringent action.

Vijayendra described the alleged audio leak related to the KPSC recruitment process as an extremely serious development. According to allegations, the audio clip suggests that candidates could secure higher marks by paying money.