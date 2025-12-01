Karnataka-based startup develops country’s 1st defence AI technology

BENGALURU: Karnataka-based Neuralix AI, a startup company, has developed the country’s first ‘indigenous defence artificial intelligence (AI) technology’ for the defence sector. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched India’s first complete ‘indigenous defence AI-as-a-Service’ (ALAAS) at the ‘Chanakya Defence’ dialogue organised at the Manik Shah Centre in Delhi recently.

Neuralix, a deep tech company founded by Kannadigas, has developed AI technology for the Indian Army under the IDEX ADITY 2.0 initiative of the Ministry of Defence. This has laid the foundation for the Union Government to build the next generation defence capability through indigenous innovation, according to a press release from Neuralix.