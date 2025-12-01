Karnataka-based startup develops country’s 1st defence AI technology

BENGALURU: Karnataka-based Neuralix AI, a startup company, has developed the country’s first ‘indigenous defence artificial intelligence (AI) technology’ for the defence sector. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched India’s first complete ‘indigenous defence AI-as-a-Service’ (ALAAS) at the ‘Chanakya Defence’ dialogue organised at the Manik Shah Centre in Delhi recently.
Neuralix, a deep tech company founded by Kannadigas, has developed AI technology for the Indian Army under the IDEX ADITY 2.0 initiative of the Ministry of Defence. This has laid the foundation for the Union Government to build the next generation defence capability through indigenous innovation, according to a press release from Neuralix.
Singh said that the development of indigenous defence AI has strengthened the country’s military. The ambitious concept of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ has gained strength.
Vikram Jayaram, Co-Founder, Neuralix AI, said, “The Ministry of Defence, through the IDEX ADITY 2.0 initiative, is giving an opportunity to the country’s startups and innovators to build cutting-edge technology in defence innovation and strengthen national security. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Neuralix AI has developed ‘Indigenous Defence Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology. This is a matter of pride for Kannadigas. We have played a key role in driving indigenous AI innovation for strategic sectors in India.”
The project is designed for an indigenous large language model (LLM) and defence operations. AI technology will help in applications like command support, document intelligence, speech interface, translation engine, operational analytics, foreign cloud services, internet connectivity, data integration, etc. This will help the armed forces build a self-reliant, future-ready digital. It will reduce the dependence on imported technology for operational readiness and operations, the release added.