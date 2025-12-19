Karnataka Assembly passes resolutions, urges Centre to cooperate

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed resolutions that could benefit the development of North Karnataka and farmers of the region.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil proposed the resolutions to be passed unanimously.
Urged the Union Government to immediately establish All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raichur district, a long-standing demand of Kalyana Karnataka region, and to support letters and continuous efforts made by CM Siddaramaiah for this
Requested Central government to identify 73 centrally-funded institutions concentrated in Bengaluru-Mysuru region, including at least 25 major research institutions, and relocate them to North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka
Resolved to demand that Phase-III of Upper Krishna Project (UKP-III) be immediately declared a National Project, Central funds be released, and pressure exerted for notification in the Gazette of the final award of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II
Urged the Centre to release additional grant of Rs 5,000 crore to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board, on the lines of the Vidarbha development model
Resolved to urge Central government to fix a uniform ethanol procurement quantity in proportion to ethanol production capacity based on sugarcane and other raw materials produced in Karnataka, to protect farmers
Requested Union government to urgently provide approvals from Forest and Wildlife Boards for Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion project, in accordance with the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal verdict
Urged Centre to include SC, ST and OBC reservation bills in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
Though opposition parties did not oppose the resolutions, they questioned the State government for wanting to “shift the blame of its failure to the Union government”. Opposition leader R Ashoka challenged the government to shift some offices, boards and corporations to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha first and later ask the Centre to shift its establishments to North Karnataka