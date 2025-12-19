Karnataka Assembly passes Hate Speech Bill amid din

BELAGAVI: The State Assembly on Thursday passed The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill amidst din with an amendment on punishment.

Home Minister G Parameshwara told the House that the Bill was necessitated in the wake of a direction by the Supreme Court, which stated that any attempt to spread communal hatred and hate speech should be dealt with strongly. He said the Bill could bring substantial changes and help in preventing the dissemination, publication or promotion of hate speech and crimes.

The minister suggested an amendment to the punishment clause. The punishment for subsequent or repetitive offence was amended to be not less than two years, which may extend to seven years, as it was earlier 10 years.