Karnataka Assembly passes Hate Speech Bill amid din

BELAGAVI: The State Assembly on Thursday passed The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crime (Prevention) Bill amidst din with an amendment on punishment.
Home Minister G Parameshwara told the House that the Bill was necessitated in the wake of a direction by the Supreme Court, which stated that any attempt to spread communal hatred and hate speech should be dealt with strongly. He said the Bill could bring substantial changes and help in preventing the dissemination, publication or promotion of hate speech and crimes.
The minister suggested an amendment to the punishment clause. The punishment for subsequent or repetitive offence was amended to be not less than two years, which may extend to seven years, as it was earlier 10 years.
Opposition leader R Ashoka said the Bill is against freedom of speech and freedom of the press. The BJP leader said that nothing more could be expected from the party that imposed Emergency on the country. He said all the Bill’s proposals are part of BNS. He said the goal is to target the opposition parties and media.
He said the Bill could be used as a weapon for political animosity and cautioned the Congress that it could boomerang on them in future.
Ashoka dubs Bill as ‘No Bail, Go to Jail’
Ashoka said since the violation of the Bill could be a cognizable and non-bailable offence, the government could use it as a tool to send its detractors to jail, before they were proved.
Since jails could be filled with opposition members and media persons but the government cannot afford to build new jails, as it has become bankrupt, Ashoka mocked. He termed the bill the ‘No Bail, Go to Jail’ Bill and raised objections to the terminology used in the Bill.
When Urban Development Minister Bharati Suresh tried to intervene, he was opposed by the BJP members. Angered by this, Suresh remarked that those who set the coastal area on fire need not speak about hate, which infuriated the Opposition, and they objected to the minister’s remark and demanded his apology.
At first none of the ruling party members came to Suresh’s defence, but later, a few members came to his support, which led to uproar in the House.
As it continued for a while, the Speaker asked the Home Minister to move the bill for passage. The Opposition insisted on sending the Bill to the House Committee. The Speaker did not accede to their demand and it was passed with both Opposition and ruling party members raising slogans against each other.
Amidst the din, Ashoka tore the copy of the Bill and threw it towards the chair. The BJP members said the approach of the Speaker was unconstitutional. When the House was reconvened, the BJP members insisted on a discussion on the Bill despite it being passed. As the Speaker did not allow it the Opposition boycotted the House.
Earlier, the House unanimously passed the Karnataka Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Bill, 2025, with a slight modification, which empowers the police to take suo moto cognizance. The House also passed the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025.