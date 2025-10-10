Karnataka approves one-day paid menstrual leave; experts urge rules to be made more women-friendly

BENGALURU: As the State Cabinet on Thursday approved Menstrual Leave Policy that allows one-day paid leave every month for women employees working in government and private sector, stakeholders urged the government to make the rules more women-friendly that will enable them to avail leave without hesitation.

While women organisations welcomed the move, industrial representatives expressed concern over unplanned leaves that may hamper work.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad said they were working on this for the last one year.

"We had consulted industries and we will consult them again before framing the rules,'' he said.