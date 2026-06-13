Karnataka approves 50 AI labs in govt colleges to boost tech skills among Tier-2, Tier-3 students

Bengaluru: To expand access to emerging technologies and enhance employability among youth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the Karnataka government has approved the establishment of 50 AI laboratories in government colleges across the state, officials said on Friday.
The initiative, announced in the state budget for 2026-27, will be implemented in partnership with the Government of India's AI Mission and is aimed at equipping students with industry-relevant skills in emerging technologies, they said.
Under the Government of India's AI Mission, each laboratory will receive financial assistance of Rs 68.98 lakh over three years, to be released in three instalments, according to a statement.
In addition, the Karnataka government has approved Rs 10 crore to support the initiative, of which Rs 6.29 crore will be released in the first year.
The AI laboratories will provide students with hands-on exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, and other advanced technologies through practical training, skill development programmes, and innovation-oriented learning, officials said.
The initiative is expected to strengthen students' technological capabilities, improve employability, and prepare them for opportunities in the digital economy, they added.
State Minister for Home, Information Technology, Biotechnology and E-Governance Priyank Kharge said, "The future of employment will be shaped by technology, and it is imperative that opportunities to acquire these skills are accessible beyond major urban centres."
"Through these AI laboratories, we are enabling students in Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions to gain hands-on exposure to emerging technologies, build industry-relevant capabilities, and participate meaningfully in the digital economy," he added.
Selected colleges will be equipped with modern AI-enabled laboratory infrastructure to support practical learning, experimentation, skill development, and innovation, the minister's office said.
The programme aims to create pathways for students to engage with cutting-edge technologies while fostering problem-solving, creativity, and technological proficiency, it added.
The government has approved the selection of 23 educational institutions in the first phase for the establishment of AI Data Laboratories, it said.
By extending access to advanced technology infrastructure beyond major metropolitan centres, Karnataka aims to strengthen its innovation ecosystem and create opportunities for students across the state to acquire future-ready skills, it added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.