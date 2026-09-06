Karnataka AI University panel holds first meeting, focuses on immediate skilling

Bengaluru: The consultation committee for the proposed Karnataka Artificial Intelligence University (KAIU) held its first meeting here on Saturday, focusing on immediate AI skilling initiatives and a phased roadmap for setting up the university.
The meeting brought together senior representatives from the technology industry, academia and the Karnataka government to discuss measures to develop AI talent in the state and identify programmes that can be launched before the establishment of the proposed university.
The committee is chaired by Infosys co-founder and Axilor Ventures Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan and co-chaired by N Manjula, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Karnataka government.
The committee has been constituted to prepare a roadmap for the phased establishment and operationalisation of the proposed university.
The discussions included launching certificate, diploma, finishing-school, executive education and reskilling programmes through industry and academic partnerships, a release said.
The proposed skilling initiatives will cover emerging areas such as generative and agentic AI, data analytics, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, AI infrastructure and data centres, physical AI, semiconductor and hardware applications, besides AI literacy.
The programmes are expected to cater to university students and graduates, working technology professionals, professionals from other sectors, rural youth and those seeking careers in AI, research and entrepreneurship.
The committee also discussed measuring the impact of skilling programmes through employment, entrepreneurship and other economic opportunities, rather than merely the number of people trained.
Existing educational infrastructure and AI learning laboratories across Karnataka will be explored to expand hands-on AI training beyond Bengaluru, it said.
Industry partners could contribute training programmes, certifications, faculty, mentors and practical projects as part of the initiative, according to the discussions.
The proposed university is envisaged as a multi-dimensional institution covering AI education, continuing education, advanced research, industry collaboration and application of AI to real-world challenges.
The committee also discussed academic and international partnerships, including joint programmes with institutions in Karnataka and elsewhere, international university collaborations, industry-led research and pathways for advanced programmes, including PhD programmes.
Building a pool of faculty and research talent through industry and academic partnerships, including adjunct and visiting faculty, was another key area of discussion.
Gopalakrishnan said the first meeting was aimed at moving "from vision to action".
"Our immediate task is to map the training programmes and expertise already available with industry, the infrastructure available across academic institutions, and the programmes already being developed, and bring these capabilities together to create meaningful skilling opportunities," he said.
"At the same time, we will work on mechanisms for industry and academia to contribute faculty, expertise and resources, while developing a phased roadmap for the university. The objective is to start creating AI talent and employment opportunities now, even as we build the institution for the long term," he added.
Manjula said the priority was to put in place the institutional structure required to take the initiative forward.
"We will work towards creating an appropriate entity to coordinate the participation of industry and academic institutions, and an academic structure that can evaluate and validate the programmes, curricula and certification frameworks proposed by different partners," she said.
"This will allow us to bring together the capabilities available across the ecosystem in a coordinated manner and begin rolling out relevant programmes, while the legislative process for establishing the AI University progresses in parallel," she added.
The committee will now work on a phased roadmap covering immediate skilling initiatives, establishment of the university, academic programmes, research, industry partnerships, infrastructure and long-term institutional development.
It will also map existing AI training programmes and certifications offered by industry, assess available academic and training infrastructure and identify programmes that can be rolled out in the near term.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.