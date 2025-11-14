Karnataka: 40% gram panchayats lack functional child protection, education committees

BENGALURU: At least 40 per cent of Gram Panchayats in the state do not have full-fledged Women and Child Protection Committees (WCC) and Education Task Forces.

These committees are tasked with tracking child marriages, teen pregnancies, school dropouts, child labour and child abuse.

With many of these committees not functioning, such cases are going unnoticed.

In Karnataka, there are nearly 6,000 Gram Panchayats. Each Panchayat caters to three or four villages.

The Department of Women and Child Development Empowerment of Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens set up these committees in 2019 to address the increasing number of child marriages, child labour and school dropout cases.