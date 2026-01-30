Student slapped in Karnal school; Haryana HRC orders investigation

"The present incident reflects a serious failure in adopting these principles, resulting in a clear violation of the child's dignity, mental health and fundamental rights," it stated.

The commission directed the district education officer of Karnal to conduct a time-bound inquiry, in coordination with the district elementary education officer, "into the functioning of the school", with specific reference to compliance with the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, particularly Section 17, which strictly prohibits corporal punishment and mental harassment of children.