Karkala school sacks teacher accused of harassing students over sacred threads in Karnataka

UDUPI: A physical education teacher was fired from a Karkala school after a confrontation with parents went viral, sparked by his harassment of students for wearing their ‘janivara’ (sacred thread).

The principal of Morarji Desai English Medium Residential School dismissed guest teacher Madarasha S Makamdar on Monday.

The dismissal order cited his actions of questioning students about their sacred threads and wrist threads and then forcing them to do hundreds of sit-ups.