Karapadi gets Health camp after months of demand

DHARMAPURI: Following reports of improper health camps in Karapadi village at Sitling panchayat, the Dharmapuri Health and Family Welfare Department conducted a special health camp in the village on Saturday.

On Friday, the tribal residents of Karapadi village had raised concerns about the improper healthcare facilities in their isolated hamlet. The local residents raised concerns of lack of health camps and improper access to the PHC due to the lack of road or means of transportation. Following this, Collector R Sadheesh ordered a special health camp in the tribal village.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramesh, a labourer from the village said, "We have not had regular health camps or VHNs visiting our village. Most of the adults in our village go down hill and seek work as labourers. But, if we are notified of health camps we can stay back and attend it. The nearest PHC is also more than 15 km away and over 6 km stretch of this road is commutable only by walking. So, when people are sick, it is difficult for us to access any health care. My 7-year-old son is affected with some skin infection and I do not know the cause. So, we need regular health care and VHN visits."

S Maniammal, a villager, said, "My 13-year-old son had swelling in his legs, making it difficult for him to walk or play. It was so bad that he had to drop out of school three months ago. The Anganwadi centre in the village is also dysfunctional. It was only at the health camp on Saturday that we had our first health consult in months. Now, we have been provided medicine and promised a follow-up."

Deputy Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr V Rajendiran said, "Based on orders from the Collector, we had conducted a health camp. We had identified three children and two adults with scabies, an infection caused by ticks. Further, we also conducted IEC activities on teenage pregnancy, hemoglobin issues like anaemia, personal hygiene and other issues. Further, we have also done a chlorination of their well water, which is a major water source of the village. "

The health team also distributed soaps, sanitary napkins and medications. The residents of Karapadi also thanked Collector R Sadheesh for immediately addressing the healthcare needs of the village.