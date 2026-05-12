Allowance delay row disrupts exams at University of Karachi

Karachi: Teachers at Pakistan's University of Karachi (KU) continued their boycott of semester examinations on Tuesday, leaving more than 40,000 students facing difficulties as the institution struggles with a severe financial crisis, Geo News reported.



The disruption has significantly affected academic and examination activities across the university, the report added.



The Karachi University Teachers' Society (KUTS), Geo News reported, has refused to end its protest, saying that ongoing negotiations and measures taken by the administration are not sufficient to resolve their concerns. The teachers are mainly protesting over delays in the house rent ceiling allowance and other pending financial demands.