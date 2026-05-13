Financial instability at University of Karachi sparks criticism from teachers

Karachi: The deepening financial crisis at the Karachi University Teachers Society has triggered sharp criticism against the university administration, with teachers demanding an immediate probe by the Sindh government into alleged financial irregularities and administrative failures, as reported by Dawn.



According to Dawn, teachers at Karachi University have continued their protest for the eighth consecutive day by boycotting examinations over the non-payment of dues, leaving thousands of students affected amid growing uncertainty on campus.



During a press conference, KUTS President Ghufran Alam accused the university management of pushing the institution into a severe financial crisis through poor planning, irregular budgeting practices and discriminatory payment policies.