Kannur University removes registrar amid Priya Varghese case shift

Kannur: The Kannur University Syndicate on Tuesday decided to remove Registrar Joby K. Joseph amid moves to change the university’s position before the Supreme Court in the case concerning the appointment of Priya Varghese as an Associate Professor.



The decision to replace the registrar was reportedly taken after the matter was brought before the Syndicate as a special agenda item. Priya Varghese is the wife of CPI(M) Kannur district secretary K.K. Ragesh.



Following the Syndicate’s decision, the duties of the Registrar have been entrusted to Finance Officer Sunil Kumar S. He will continue to discharge the responsibilities of the post until the university makes further arrangements.