Onam With a Purpose: Kannur residents use flower sales to raise funds for student's kidney transplant

Kannur: In a heartwarming Onam initiative, youngsters and locals in Chala here have turned seasonal flower sales into a campaign to raise funds for the kidney transplant of a class 11 student.
Sreedevina, a class 11 student of Chala Higher Secondary School, suffers from a severe kidney disease and requires dialysis thrice a week.
Her treatment has placed a heavy financial burden on her family, with around Rs 30 lakh estimated to be required for her kidney transplant and follow-up care.
A local youth group, 'Chala Changs', has partnered with residents and traders to raise the money, with flower sales being one of their major initiatives during the Onam season.
Flowers worth around Rs 2.5 lakh were brought from Karnataka and other places for sale at stalls set up at different locations in Chala.
"We used to do regular business, but this time we have set aside commercial profit for the sake of the child," Basheer, a member of the group, told reporters.
He said the entire collection from the sales, and not merely the profit, would go towards Sreedevina's treatment.
The initiative comes after a local committee was formed to mobilise funds for the transplant. People have also come forward expressing willingness to donate a kidney, residents said.
"There is no caste, religion or politics involved here. Everyone has come together with the single objective of saving this girl's life," a local said.
According to members of the group, more flower stalls are being set up across Chala and other parts of Kannur, with youngsters and residents taking turns to run them.
"We are also selling payasam to collect funds for the student's treatment. All efforts are being made to ensure she gets proper treatment so that she can happily celebrate Onam with us next year," a group member said.
The residents have appealed to those travelling through Chala and others to support the campaign by purchasing flowers and contributing to the treatment fund.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.