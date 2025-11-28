Four Kannur University law students enter Kerala local body polls as CPM candidates

Three of the candidates -- Anupriya Krishna, Ashrin Kalakkat and Aswathi Das -- are classmates pursuing their LLM and practising lawyers. The trio, who also share a residence near the Palayad campus, have taken the political plunge while continuing their higher studies. The fourth candidate, Shivani Parambatt, is an LLB student.



Anupriya Krishna is contesting from Ward 11 of the Alakode Grama Panchayat (Alakode Town) in Kannur district. Ashrin Kalakkat, who has served as SFI area secretary and chairperson of Thrissur Government College, is contesting from Ward 11 of Irinjalakuda Municipality in Thrissur district.

