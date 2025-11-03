Kannada in Madrasas, 900 schools to become Karnataka Public Schools

Calling for a national law to ensure education in the mother tongue, Siddaramaiah said at the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava celebration that neglecting local languages weakens children’s learning and thinking abilities.

He added that the government will prioritise teaching Kannada in madrasas.

“The government is determined to make Kannada a language of modern technology. I urge scholars and experts to help us in this effort,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Kannada, with a history of over 2,000 years, is recognised as a classical language.

He emphasised that children in developed countries learn in their mother tongues, while in India, English and Hindi have overshadowed regional languages.