Kanhaiya Kumar slams Modi, Pradhan over exam leaks

SAMBALPUR: Congress leader and AICC in-charge of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to not sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan despite multiple question paper leaks.

Addressing the Chhatra Yuva Akrosh Samavesh organised by the NSUI at Dhankauda field here, Kanhaiya alleged that the Centre has failed to take responsibility for repeated examination paper leaks that had jeopardised the future of lakhs of students across the country.

Targeting Pradhan over the recent NEET controversy and other alleged examination irregularities, he claimed that over 80 examination papers had been leaked during his tenure as Union Education Minister.

Referring to Pradhan’s visit to Puri’s Shree Jagannath Temple earlier in the day, Kanhaiya said, “He had gone to Jagannath Dham not for the people or for celebrating the completion of 12 years of the Modi government, but to pray that his chair remains secure for some more time.”

Earlier on the day, a rally was taken out by Congress workers from Ainthapali chowk at around 5 pm and passed through Budharaja, Modipada, VSS Marg and Jail chowk before culminating at the meeting venue.