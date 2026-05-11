Girls outshine boys in HPBOSE Class X results; Kangra’s Anmol leads state with 99.86%

Dharamshala (PTI): Anmol, a girl student of the Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, topped the state by securing 699 out of 700 marks (99.86 per cent) in the Class X board examination.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared the Class X annual examination results on Sunday, recording an overall pass percentage of 83.87 this year.
Anmol is a student ABM Senior Secondary School in Kangra's Pahra.
The second position was jointly secured by Abhinav Mehta of Government Senior Secondary School, Rapoh Mishran in Una, Purnima Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School in Bilaspur, and Ruhani Dhiman of Sapah Mishran, Una. All three students scored 698 marks (99.71 per cent).
Ashvika Sharma of Bihru School, Hamirpur, and Alisha Thakur of Kotli School, Mandi, shared the third position with 697 marks each.
According to the merit list released by the board, a total of 107 students featured in the top 10 ranks across the state.
Girls once again outperformed boys in the overall results. Out of 45,079 girls who appeared for the examination, 38,449 passed. In comparison, 39,701 out of 48,097 boys cleared the examination.
HPBOSE Secretary Vishal Sharma said 93,661 students had appeared for the examination, of whom 78,150 passed.
Meanwhile, 8,433 students were placed in the compartment category, while 6,559 candidates failed. As many as 485 students remained absent during the exams.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.