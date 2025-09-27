KAMS urges Karnataka government to finalise SSLC exam reforms

In a letter to the minister, KAMS referred to the draft notification issued on July 24, which was released for public feedback with a 15-day window for objections and comments. The association noted that inputs from students, teachers, education experts, and the public across the state have already been submitted and consolidated by the Education Department for final orders.

KAMS welcomed the government’s efforts to address the concerns of state syllabus students, ensuring fairness and parity with students from other curricula.

The association stressed that with six months left before the scheduled SSLC exam, issuing an official order promptly would allow students to prepare without undue stress.

Highlighting the scale of the impact, KAMS noted that over eight lakh students appearing for the 2026 SSLC exams would benefit from timely reforms.

The association also suggested that considering internal marks, as done in other curricula, could eliminate the need for awarding grace marks, ensuring a fairer evaluation system.