Kalinjar Fort, Brahmos missile: UP tableau captures cultural heritage, industrial growth

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's tableau in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi features the state's rich cultural heritage alongside its development journey, with a special focus on the glorious legacy of Bundelkhand, an official statement said on Thursday.

The tableau has ancient Kalinjar Fort while simultaneously reflecting the infrastructure and industrial growth, such as expressways and Brahmos missile.

At the forefront of the tableau stands the iconic "Ekamukh Lingam", one of the most renowned rock cut sculptures of Kalinjar Fort, representing Bundelkhand's ancient spiritual traditions, cultural consciousness and deep-rooted religious faith, the statement said.