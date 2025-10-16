Kalam’s Space Convention 2025: Shubanshu Shukla urges everyone to dream big

On the 94th birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the ‘Missile Man of India,’ Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), inspired thousands of students at Kalam’s Space Convention 2025.

Held at GMR Arena and organised by the Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence (KIYE), the event celebrated innovation and encouraged young minds to pursue careers in the burgeoning space industry.

Shukla’s historic journey to space

Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, who made history in July as part of Axiom Mission 4, became the second Indian to travel to space since Rakesh Sharma’s mission in 1984. Addressing around 6,000 students from 80 engineering colleges across Telangana, with many more joining virtually, Shukla shared insights from his groundbreaking journey. He showcased videos from his ISS mission, offering a rare glimpse into life beyond Earth and sparking excitement among attendees.

Inspiring the youth

Shukla urged students to emulate Dr Kalam’s visionary spirit, emphasising the power of ambition and dedication in science and space exploration. Quoting the former president, he said, “Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action.”

Focus on innovation

The convention featured talks by startup founders, principals, and professors, all centered on fostering innovation in space and technology. Former DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy highlighted the event’s goal, stating, “The conference aimed to inspire youth and encourage innovation in space and defence.”

Naresh Indian, founder and CEO of KIYE, emphasised the institute’s commitment to nurturing young talent for India’s technological growth. He said, “The institute’s mission is to empower youth for India’s technological growth.” Through events like the convention, KIYE aims to provide platforms for students to engage with industry leaders and explore opportunities in cutting-edge fields.

On the occasion of Dr Kalam’s birthday, the convention honoured his legacy as a scientist, educator, and visionary.