Kalahandi para shuttler to represent India at World Youth Para Badminton Championship

Bhawanipatna: Twenty-one-year-old para badminton player Akash Ranjan Mund from Kalahandi is set to represent India at the World Youth Para Badminton Championship being held in Mersin, Turkey, from June 15 to 22.

Born in Brahman Chhendia village of Kalahandi district with a locomotor disability, Akash overcame challenges through the support of his family, who encouraged him to pursue his ambitions independently. He currently resides in Bhawanipatna and is pursuing a BA in Economics at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.

Akash completed his early education at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Bhawanipatna, before joining Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalahandi.