Kalahandi para shuttler to represent India at World Youth Para Badminton Championship

Bhawanipatna: Twenty-one-year-old para badminton player Akash Ranjan Mund from Kalahandi is set to represent India at the World Youth Para Badminton Championship being held in Mersin, Turkey, from June 15 to 22.
Born in Brahman Chhendia village of Kalahandi district with a locomotor disability, Akash overcame challenges through the support of his family, who encouraged him to pursue his ambitions independently. He currently resides in Bhawanipatna and is pursuing a BA in Economics at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar.
Akash completed his early education at Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Bhawanipatna, before joining Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalahandi.
A two-time Odisha State Para Badminton Champion (2024 and 2025), Akash is currently ranked No. 1 in Odisha. He has also won the Navodaya Vidyalaya State Meet and represented Odisha at the Navodaya Regional Meet.
At the national level, he secured a bronze medal at the National Youth Para Badminton Championship 2025 and has represented Odisha three times at the National Games in 2021, 2024 and 2026.
Internationally, Akash has represented India at several Badminton World Federation (BWF) events, including the BWF Indonesia Para Badminton International 2024, BWF Peru Para Badminton International 2025 and BWF Uganda Para Badminton International 2025, where he won a bronze medal.
The upcoming World Youth Para Badminton Championship in Turkey is expected to feature participants from around 80 countries.
Speaking ahead of the tournament, Akash said para badminton had given him strength, identity and purpose. He acknowledged the challenges of pursuing the sport, including limited recognition and moments of isolation, but said his dream of becoming a world and Paralympic champion continues to motivate him.
He also expressed gratitude to government officials, administrators, media organisations and public representatives for encouraging athletes like him. Akash added that he continues to train regularly with able-bodied players to improve his speed and overall game while competing professionally in para badminton tournaments at the national and international levels.