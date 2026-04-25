Kalaburagi SSLC results spark debate on education gaps and teacher shortages

BENGALURU: A political slugfest has erupted between the Congress and the BJP over the SSLC examination results and the state of education in Kalaburagi district.

Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa slammed the BJP leaders for criticising IT-BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge over the district’s SSLC performance.

Kalaburagi, which ranks among the lowest-performing districts in the state, falls under Kharge’s charge as district in-charge minister.