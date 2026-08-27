Kakatiya Medical College alumni association plants 1,117 saplings on campus

The Kakatiya Medical College Alumni Welfare Association (KMC AWA) has launched a plantation drive on the Kakatiya Medical College campus in Hanamkonda, with 1,117 plants being planted as part of the first phase of the programme.

The initiative, titled “Mega Plantation, Phase 1,” was led by Dr Sridhar Kasturi, president of the KMC Alumni Welfare Association and director of Cardiac Sciences at KIMS Sunshine Hospitals, Begumpet. Office-bearers and members of the association's executive committee also participated in the programme.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy attended the programme as chief guest. Hanamkonda District Collector and Magistrate Chahat Bajpai was the guest of honour, while Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Venkanna was the special invitee.

The plantation drive was supported by Kakatiya Medical College Principal and Additional Director of Medical Education Dr D Mohandas. The alumni association has also invited former students to participate in efforts aimed at maintaining and expanding the campus's green cover.

The association said the programme is intended to involve alumni in environmental and community initiatives while improving the campus environment. The event is part of efforts under Dr Kasturi's leadership to increase alumni participation in activities related to the institution's development.