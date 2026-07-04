Kakao Ventures eyes massive returns amid renewed global interest in K-startups

Thirteen years later, Kakao Ventures and its parent company Kakao Corp. sold a part of their stakes in Dunamu, securing around 2.2 trillion won from the exit.

The returns represent more than a 1,000-fold return for Kakao Ventures alone, Kim said in a recent interview with Yonhap News Agency at the company's headquarters in Pangyo, south of Seoul.

"Our efforts to search for and invest in entrepreneurs that continue to change and capture new opportunities … have reaped great results," the CEO said. "We expect to realize a return of around 300 billion won by year's end."