Kadapa teacher uses magic to ignite scientific thinking

KADAPA: For more than two decades, Dariya Sujan Kumar has balanced two worlds — the classroom and the stage. A government school teacher by profession, he has also become known as a magician, science communicator and anchor, using his art to challenge blind beliefs and promote rational thought.

Dariya Sujan Kumar, 42, from Yerraguntla in Kadapa district, is currently serving on deputation at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Mangalagiri, as a Hindi assessment expert.