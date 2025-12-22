Kadapa teacher uses magic to ignite scientific thinking

KADAPA: For more than two decades, Dariya Sujan Kumar has balanced two worlds — the classroom and the stage. A government school teacher by profession, he has also become known as a magician, science communicator and anchor, using his art to challenge blind beliefs and promote rational thought.
Dariya Sujan Kumar, 42, from Yerraguntla in Kadapa district, is currently serving on deputation at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Mangalagiri, as a Hindi assessment expert.
His role involves designing competency-based assessments, revamping the curriculum and training teachers across Andhra Pradesh. Yet, alongside his academic responsibilities, he continues to pursue his passion for magic — not as entertainment alone, but as a tool to nurture a scientific temper.
His journey began in childhood, inspired by roadside performers. Without a formal mentor, he taught himself through study and peer exchange. Over 27 years, he has performed more than 2,500 shows in 17 states, reaching schools, universities, social forums and government platforms. Each act is carefully explained to show the science and psychology behind illusions.
“I work to eliminate superstitions and develop a scientific temper among students and youth, as envisaged under Article 51A(h) of the Constitution,” Kumar said.
Since 2004, he has been associated with Jana Vignana Vedika, conducting demonstrations with everyday materials to simplify complex concepts. His workshops encourage students to question, observe and think critically.
Kumar’s reach extends beyond classrooms. He has performed at IITs, IIITs, Andhra Loyola College, Gandikota Utsav and national workshops at the National Institute of Science Education and Research. In 2008, the state government published his book ‘Magic Magic’ for distribution in schools. His work has earned him more than 200 recognitions, including the state first prize at the AP Youth Festival in 2014 and the “Jaduratna Award” at the 41st State Magic Festival.
Since 2009, he has also anchored government events, including Independence Day and Republic Day programmes, and served as a commentator at public meetings attended by Union ministers and national leaders.
For Kumar, teaching and performing are united by a single mission: to inspire curiosity and critical thinking. “My goal is to remove blind beliefs and cultivate scientific temper among people, especially students and youth, through logic, learning and responsible entertainment,” he said.
The story is reported by S Nagaraja Rao of The New Indian Express