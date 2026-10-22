Karnataka strengthens deep-tech innovation ecosystem: Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka is strengthening its deep-tech innovation ecosystem through sustained support for research, entrepreneurship and advanced technology development, Minister for Electronics, IT & BT Priyank Kharge said on Thursday.
The minister held discussions with the team of AI & Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK), a Centre of Excellence supported by the Karnataka government's Department of Information Technology and Biotechnology, on the institution's next phase of growth and expansion.
The discussions focused on artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced technology research, prototype development and strengthening research and development capabilities. The need to create greater value through targeted projects in foundational deep-tech areas was also highlighted, the minister's office said in a release.
The ARTPARK team informed the minister that the institution was among the five Focused Research Organisations (FROs) selected under the Government of India's Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund initiative. The team also briefed him on an allocation of Rs 500 crore under the initiative, it said.
Reacting to the development, Priyank Kharge said it was a matter of pride that two of the five organisations selected under the Centre's major research initiative were based in Bengaluru.
ARTPARK and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), both supported by the state's Department of IT and Biotechnology, are the two Bengaluru-based institutions selected under the initiative, he said.
ARTPARK has received more than Rs 62 crore in support from the Karnataka government since its inception. The institution has incubated 36 deep-tech companies, while another 18 companies are in the pipeline. The combined valuation of startups incubated by ARTPARK exceeds Rs 1,700 crore, he added.
Apart from promoting research and entrepreneurship, ARTPARK has also implemented several social innovation initiatives.
The institution is recognised as one of the top two among 23 hubs operating across India under the Department of Science and Technology's National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), according to the information shared.
ARTPARK's next phase of expansion will focus on three key areas: The first is BRAINZ (Bengaluru Robotics and AI Innovation Zone), which aims to create greater opportunities for innovation, research and technology development in robotics and artificial intelligence.
The second priority is strengthening ArtGarage and ArtLabs by expanding prototyping and manufacturing capabilities, along with shared research and development facilities. The initiative is expected to help researchers, innovators and startups translate ideas into practical technology solutions.
The third focus area is the implementation of targeted projects in foundational deep-tech sectors to expand research capabilities and accelerate the development of advanced technologies, the release said.
These initiatives are expected to further strengthen Bengaluru's position as a hub for research, technological innovation and deep-tech entrepreneurship, while supporting the development of technology solutions with economic and social impact.
The achievements of ARTPARK and C-CAMP highlight the role played by Karnataka government-supported Centres of Excellence in strengthening India's research and innovation ecosystem.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.