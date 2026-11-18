Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Ajay Dharam Singh on Wednesday said the state is working to position Bengaluru as India's quantum capital and is seeking strong partnerships with US companies, universities and research institutions through its proposed Quantum City.
Speaking at the session on US-India Collaboration: Cracking Quantum Code Together, organised as part of the USIBC India-US Tech Conclave at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, the minister invited American quantum technology companies to explore Karnataka as a destination for research, innovation, investment and technology development.
"Our ambition is clear - Karnataka should emerge as India's quantum capital and Bengaluru should become a global destination for quantum technologies. I invite US companies, universities and research institutions to partner with us in building Quantum City and the larger quantum ecosystem in Karnataka," Singh said.
He said Quantum City is being envisioned not merely as a physical infrastructure project, but as an integrated ecosystem connecting research institutions, startups, industry, investors, talent and global technology partners.
According to him, the proposed ecosystem will aim to provide startups and researchers access to shared laboratories, specialised equipment, testing facilities and advanced quantum infrastructure, reducing the high entry barriers associated with quantum technology development.
Quantum technologies require capital-intensive infrastructure which individual startups cannot always create on their own.
"Our approach is to develop shared facilities where researchers, startups and companies can access the infrastructure needed to move from research to prototype and from prototype to commercialisation," he said.
Singh said Karnataka is also moving towards a comprehensive Quantum Technology Policy covering research support, academic institutions, startups, industry participation, investment incentives, international partnerships, funding mechanisms and measurable implementation targets.
The State's Quantum Task Force recently reviewed the policy framework and the next phase of the Quantum City project, he said.
Singh stressed that the US-India partnership could play an important role in areas such as quantum computing, communication, sensing, cybersecurity, hardware, talent development and commercialisation of research.
"The next phase of quantum technology cannot be built in isolation. It requires collaboration across countries, universities, industries and startups. Karnataka wants Quantum City to become a platform where Indian and U S innovators can jointly develop technologies, test solutions and create products for global markets," he said.
The minister further said Bengaluru's strong base of scientific institutions, engineering talent, technology companies and startups provides Karnataka with a natural advantage in building a globally competitive quantum ecosystem.
"We want the journey to be clear - from research to innovation, innovation to enterprise and enterprise to global scale. Karnataka is ready to partner with the best minds and companies in the world to make this happen," Singh added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.